SPRINGERVILLE — Interagency public land management partners from Arizona and New Mexico have worked to develop a map-based web tool to inform the public about fire restrictions on public lands. Partner agencies, under the Southwest Coordinating Group, have worked together to develop a new informational web tool that went live Monday, April 5, 2021. The web tool is designed to provide the public with fire restrictions information on public lands that is easy to use and understand, and provides detailed information about the public land that is easy to find.
Fire restrictions help decrease human-caused fires during periods of high fire potential by restricting activities which are the most common causes of wildfires, like campfires. The goal is to provide accurate and timely information, educate people, and reduce preventable human-caused fires.
Partner agencies in this effort include National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the New Mexico Forestry Division.
In Arizona fire restrictions can be found by visiting the fire restriction information web tool can at: wildlandfire.az.gov
In New Mexico, visit: NMFireInfo.com
Do your part in keeping our residents, property, and wildlands safe from unwanted, human-caused fires; Know before you go!
For information on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
