Gila County has set the pace for the nation when it comes to moving through the COVID-19 risk groups with vaccination clinics to administer the first of two required shots.
The county and its healthcare partners have labored for the past two weeks to work through the 1A risk category, which includes front-line healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes. The county’s coordinating vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, while the nursing homes have been getting their shots through a separate channel — generally connected to local pharmacies.
“Tier 1B for vaccination opens on Monday,” said Janelle Linn, who took over as health director following the indictment of former health director Jeff Lee on fraud charges related to use of the county credit card. “We didn’t close down the 1A category, which is healthcare workers and congregate (group) settings.”
The new 1b category includes “law enforcement, emergency medical services, protective services, school educators, school staff, healthcare workers not in 1A and adults 75 and older as well as essential employees such as food and agricultural services and power companies so we can perform our daily duties.”
It will take weeks to work through that category before the county can make the vaccine available to 1c — which includes other workers, people over 65 and anyone leftover from the other categories.
“I’m letting people know that we’re already experiencing vaccine shortages,” said Linn. “We are asking everyone to be patient — from the facilities we work with to the public. It could take quite some time to vaccinate all of tier 1B due to the shortage of vaccine. We are at the mercy of the state, which is at the mercy of the manufacturers and federal allocations. Every week we forward those requests.”
She noted that in the past month the county has reported nearly 4,000 new COVID cases — out of a total of some 13,000 since the start of the pandemic. The state has been setting daily records for much of the past week.
"We are encouraging the wearing of masks, social distancing and staying home if you're not feeling well," said Linn. "We have not reached the peak of our second surge."
She noted that the county received 2,800 doses in the first batch, but only 600 in the second batch and fewer in the third batch.
“We were hopeful we’d have a steady supply,” but the shipments have varied wildly and unpredictably.
“We’re doing the best we can do, but we ask for patience. We’re asking people to register for a vaccine — don’t just show up. Right now, we’re not scheduling more appointments than we have vaccine.”
She advised people to follow the vaccine schedules and locations on the county’s website. “If all the clinics are full, we won’t have an option there — so keep checking back. We don’t always know when one is going to be added to the schedule.”
She noted that the county health workers are mostly focusing on contact tracing, leaving the vaccination clinics to community partners like Summit. “Our COVID dashboard has information about registering and how to do that.”
She said people not connected to the internet and unable to check online could go to the Pinetop and Show Low libraries and get help connecting online there.
She noted that the state has promised to ship booster shots three weeks after the initial dose — but don’t know yet whether the state will keep that promise. “This is the first week we’re receiving a second-dose allotment, so we’re looking forward to feedback to see if that was an easy process.”
Distribution of the vaccine by the state has lagged. This week Arizona had the nation’s highest rate of spread as well as one of the lowest vaccination rates. One national vaccine tracker at midweek showed that Arizona had administered just 24% of the 563,000 doses it has received.
Nationally, about 35% of the 21 million vaccine doses distributed have so far actually been used. However, some states have used 50% to 70% of the doses they have received.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are challenging to administer because they require ultra-cold storage spoil within an hour of opening the 10-dose vials in which they’re stored. Elsewhere, medial facilities have ended up throwing away doses because they couldn’t administer them to the designated risk groups quickly enough to prevent spoilage.
The rollout of the lifesaving vaccination program has gone so poorly nationally that the federal government this week changed the guidelines, promising to ship doses as fast as it can get them instead of holding back half the doses for a required booster shot. The guidelines urged states to offer protection for everyone over 65 as quickly as possible if people in the higher-priority groups don’t show up to get their shots.
The move assumes manufacturers can ramp up production or that it won’t matter if the booster shot comes more than three weeks after the initial shot. However, the drug companies have warned that they have not tested whether the vaccine will provide the same protection if the booster shot is delayed beyond the three weeks used in clinical trials. The first dose offers 50 or 60% protection. Adding the booster shot in three weeks provides 95% protection, with minimal side effects which for some people include headache or flu-like symptoms. In a handful of cases, people with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines have reacted poorly. None of the side effects compare to the risk of getting the virus.
For some previous types of whole-virus vaccines, the booster shots sometimes provide even more protection if they’re delayed. The immune system has both a fast-acting first response and a secondary, delayed response once the immune system produces what are called memory t-cells. Older style vaccines relying on a harmless or inert virus to activate the immune system sometimes do better if the booster shot is delayed until the memory t-cells appear in force. However, the Moderna vaccine uses a single, crucial viral protein to arm the immune system. It’s unclear whether a delay in the booster shot will have the same effect for the new, messenger-RNA vaccines like Moderna’s, say virologists. However, experts note that even the 60% protection of the first shot will lower death rates, given the uncontrolled spread of the virus.
Health officials clearly face an ongoing battle in convincing people to get vaccinated. The virus won’t subside until the whole population achieves “herd immunity.” In other infectious diseases, the virus can’t spread beyond isolated clusters once about 90 % of the population has been vaccinated or acquired immunity by getting infected and recovering.
Currently, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. They both require ultra-cold storage and must be administered quickly once the vials are opened – which requires the use of hard to organize vaccination clinics. It’s also possible the federal government will approve additional vaccines, like a one-dose, much less costly vaccine now in clinical trials made by Johnson and Johnson or a low-cost, easy to administer and store vaccine made by AstraZeneca.
The CDC estimates that the nation has 87 million “essential” workers, 32 million people between the ages of 65 and 74, 21 million people older than 75 and 110 million people with high risk medical conditions. All those people fall somewhere in the first two phases.
That leaves about 86 million in the general population between the ages of 16 and 64 without complicating medical conditions – in theory the last in line when it comes to getting a shot. Those people will likely not get in line until late spring or early summer.
The county has set up a network of vaccination sites. In Show Low that includes Summit Healthcare, North County, Safeway Pharmacy and Navajo County Public Health Department. In Pinetop that includes the Pediatric MultiCare West. In Snowflake that includes Call’s Pharmacy, in Holbrook and Winslow that includes North County, Little Colorado Medical Center and Safeway.
For details go to: https://reports.mysidewalk.com/523bc7fc44
