SHOW LOW — If you are passionate about children’s issues and want to impact the early childhood programs available to young kids in our community, First Things First (FTF) needs you. FTF is Arizona’s early childhood health and development agency and seeks about 150 volunteers for the opportunity to collaborate with other dedicated community members in local communities across Arizona.
This year, FTF has made the application process simple with an easy online application.
Volunteering on a regional council is a unique, high-level leadership opportunity to make a positive impact on children and families in our community. Regional council members help define priorities for the local services and support for young children and their families. By collaborating with other dedicated community members, they provide opportunities for young children to get a strong start in life.
If you or someone you know can commit to about 10 hours per month to make a difference in the lives of young children in our community, please visit FirstThingsFirst.org/serve. There, you can learn about the volunteer positions available in our area, read a detailed description of the position, and fill out an application.
Research has shown a child’s early experiences lay the foundation for a lifetime of success in school and beyond. FTF partners with parents and communities to give children birth to age 5 the tools they need to arrive at kindergarten prepared to succeed. Regional councils made up of community volunteers inform decisions about how First Things First can help strengthen families, expand early learning opportunities and increase access to preventive health services in their area.
FTF is accepting applications in the Navajo/Apache Region from various backgrounds for the following seats that are open either due to vacancy or terms about to expire: We need individuals who are parents of young children, community members and educators – who want to be a voice for children in our community. Regional council members must live or work in this region. The four regional council seats open in this region are: Parent, early childhood educator/trainer, school administrator at-large.
The job of getting kids ready for school starts the day they are born. Please consider lending your expertise, insight and community spirit to help ensure that all Arizona children are ready to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.
