Republicans and Democrats continue to battle over whether to restrict or broaden voting in Arizona, with the Republicans in firm control of both houses.
House members Brenda Barton and Walt Blackman — who represent the White Mountains and Rim Country — have both co-sponsored a resolution rejecting an effort by the US Congress to make it easier to register to vote and cast mail-in ballots.
A host of other bills in the Arizona legislature could impose sweeping changes on elections in Arizona — including all but banning mail-in voting altogether.
The stark difference in approach stems directly from the 2020 election, in which Democrats narrowly won the presidential race and a US senate race for the first time in decades — although Republicans at the state level held onto their narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. House Continuing Resolution 2023 asserted opposition to any federal action that would “infringe on Arizona’s constitutional power to control and administer elections.”
The state resolution took exception to the proposed Congressional HR 1, which would impose national standards, mostly making it easier to vote. The bill also includes new provisions to limit gerrymandering of congressional seats, overhaul campaign finance laws, increase safeguards against foreign interference in elections, strengthen government ethics rules and limit the influence of corporate “dark money” spending.
Federal oversight of state elections was diluted several years ago when a U.S. Supreme Court decision abolished the need for Justice Department pre-clearance of possible gerrymandering in states with a history of racial discrimination in drawing district lines. As a result, Arizona this year won’t have to get approval from the federal government when it draws up congressional district lines following the 2020 census.
Blackman, Barton and host of other Republican co-sponsors categorically rejected any federal rules controlling state elections — including restrictions on how states pick their presidential electors.
The resolution said Congressional HR 1 “would obliterate the constitutional arrangement between states and the government of the United States by usurping the constitutional power of the states to manage, control and administer state elections...H.R. w strikes at the very heart of the arrangement that gave rise to the nation, namely that states are sovereign and free from interference and the intrusions of power from the government of the United States absent clear constitutional authorization.”
The resolution criticizes things like same-day voter registration, limits on purges of voter roles, mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting and other proposed reforms.
The battle over voting restrictions has also played out in the current legislative session. Bills sponsored by Republicans that would affect voting regulations include:
• HB 2720 would give the state legislature rather than the elected Secretary of State the right to certify presidential electors. Some House Republicans during the last election asserted that lawmakers have the right to elect their own representatives to the electoral college, regardless of the popular vote outcome.
• HB2426 would award presidential electoral college votes by congressional district within the state, rather than awarding all the state’s presidential votes to whoever won the statewide popular vote.
• Proposed bills would let the legislature award two of the state’s 11 electoral votes and would also bar from re-election for a decade any county supervisors and the county recorder if the county’s live fed of the ballot processing was disrupted for any reason.
• HB 1503 would require voters to return mail-in ballots in person, rather than mail them in.
• HB2701 would limit mail-in voting to people who cannot physically vote at a polling place. The bill would also sharply limit polling places. For instance, Maricopa County could only have 15 vote centers, compared to 100 in the last election.
• HB 2369 would require voters to get their mail-in ballot signatures notarized on the outside of the envelop.
• HB 2370 would essentially eliminate mail-in voting.
On the other hand, Democrats have sponsored bills to expand voting. Typically, bills backed by Democrats don’t escape committee hearings – or don’t even receive committee hearings. Bills introduced by Democrats include:
• SB1313 would allow counties to hold elections entirely by mail once more than 60% of voters sign up on the early voting lists.
• HB 2750 would automatically register people to vote when they get a driver’s license.
• A proposed constitutional amendment would lower the voting age to 16.
It's obvious that the republican party is not the party of the people.
The republican party has always been for disenfranchising and suppressing the right to vote of the american people. First it was minorities who were the targets, now republican politicians are targeting all american voters, taking away their voting Rights and ability to cast a vote or even to negate lawful votes of all the people. Current history confirms it was republicans who supported the destruction of our nation's constitutional electoral system, when Former republican President Trump said he would welcome foreign (Russian) interference in our elections and who tried unsuccessfully to extort lies from a foreign ((Ukraine) leader against his political opponent, Biden. Then came the attacks on our nation's capitol, by Trump's incided republican useful idiots, to stop the certification of the electoral college count. Moreover, on July 4, 2018, eight republican congressmen visited Russia and coincidently those same republican congressmen voted against funding to secure state election systems against Russian interference in 2018. It's a sad indictment that for the republican party to get it's candidates elected, it must resort to take away the voting Rights of the american people and to destroy our electoral system.
