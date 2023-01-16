hoover dam low water

The water level behind the Hoover Dam is shown as of March 2, 2022.

 Christopher Clark/U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (2022)

LAS VEGAS — Water authorities in the Western U.S. don’t have a crystal ball, but rapidly receding reservoirs uncovering sunken boats and other debris lost in their depths decades ago give a clear view of the hard choices ahead.

If western states do not agree on a plan to safeguard the Colorado River — the source of the region’s vitality — there won’t be enough water for anyone.

