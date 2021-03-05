4-H is the only youth program with direct access to land-grant University research in agriculture and social sciences. The one element that sets 4-H apart is its focus on educational programming based on research accomplished in concert with university faculty in the field and on campus. The subject matter skills taught in 4-H projects are the foundation for youth development that can be of economic, social and/or personal value to youth in their future.
Four key areas have been identified that all youth need to develop into contributing adults. They are:
MASTERY - learning skills to make positive career and life choices
GENEROSITY – participating in service and citizenship activities provides understanding of the “big picture”
INDEPENDENCE – creating opportunities for youth to develop confidence for leadership and self-discipline
BELONGING – youth need to know they are cared about by other and feel a sense of connection to others in the group. The 4-H program in Apache and Navajo Counties strives to incorporate these four components into all 4-H areas.
Even with research and backing at the University level, the success of the 4-H Youth Development Program in the White Mountains hinges on local involvement through volunteers donating time in working with young people and contributions to support activities, materials, supplies, training, awards and recognition. There are 344 Youth members enrolled in 18 project areas in the 2019-2020 year: beef, swine, sheep, goat, poultry, dairy goat, rabbit, cavy, turkey, leathercraft, sewing, cooking, arts & crafts, gardening, shooting sports/archery, shooting sports/small bore rifle, short term workshops and summer camp. The project areas vary by county so for more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, in Apache County contact Mike Hauser at mhauser@ag.arizona.edu, by phone at 928-337-2267, or mail at PO Box 369, St. Johns, AZ 85936 or in Navajo County contact Megan Penrod at meganpenrod@arizona.edu or call 928-524-6271 You can also visit the website: www.extension.arizona.edu/4h/apache
