Melodi Deaton, a District Manager with WM, recently communicated with the Independent about WM’s acquisition of Larson Waste which took effect earlier this month.

In an email sent to the Independent, Deaton said, “The transition of the employees, the operations, and the customers over to us at WM of Arizona is going very smoothly. We are excited to have all the new team members and proud to say we were able to continue serving all existing customers from day one on Sept. 1.”

