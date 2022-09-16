Melodi Deaton, a District Manager with WM, recently communicated with the Independent about WM’s acquisition of Larson Waste which took effect earlier this month.
In an email sent to the Independent, Deaton said, “The transition of the employees, the operations, and the customers over to us at WM of Arizona is going very smoothly. We are excited to have all the new team members and proud to say we were able to continue serving all existing customers from day one on Sept. 1.”
Some White Mountain residents may not notice an immediate change in the look of the trucks who come weekly and pick up their garbage. Deaton assured that this is to be expected, saying, “We plan to continue to use the existing trucks with the Larson logo until we can rebrand them with WM’s recognizable green hue and logo or purchase new vehicles. All the equipment we acquired is being evaluated and serviced to ensure they meet WM stringent safety protocols.” She also asked that all customers continue to use their existing carts and dumpsters.
WM has a notable track record for success and has quickly grown to one of the largest waste management groups in the United States since their founding in 1968. Originally, the company was founded under the full name (Waste Management, Inc.) but their name was shortened to simply “WM” in February of this year when the company turned their focus to sustainability and environmental services, not only waste collection and disposal.
Deaton was clear in her statement that the focus during the transitional process is to keep their customers happy. She said, “We are excited about this opportunity to deliver safe, reliable waste services to more homes and businesses across Northern Arizona. My team has been serving local customers for decades and we love working in this community.”
Deaton was clear that some White Mountain residents may notice some small changes to routing and collection schedules but assured that any impacted customers would be communicated with directly. She said any implemented changes would be to, “maximize the efficiency for our drivers, our customers and the environment.”
With Larson Waste’s acquisition comes access to of online tools and resources that have been designed and implemented to help support all their customers. These include paperless billing, calendars of pick-up schedules, recycling tips, and a mobile app.
Despite this, many White Mountain residents remain hesitant to opening themselves to welcoming a larger WM presence in their communities. Jessica Gonzalez recently posted about WM on Facebook, mentioning that it took three attempted calls to resolve an issue with an incorrect invoice. In response, Pinetop local Devin Fitzgerald commented, “WM didn’t waste any time. They went right into the same junk that made many of us leave them in the first place. Hidden fees, rate increases and poor customer service.”
Given the tendency for White Mountain locals to choose to support smaller, independently owned waste management services, it seems that WM may have to put in some work to earn the trust of the community.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com
