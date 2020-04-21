PHOENIX – For ADOT, National Work Zone Awareness Week is always a big deal. It means more this year.
Last month, one of our own, Frank Dorizio, was struck and killed in a work zone on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. While ADOT mourns Dorizio, the first ADOT worker since 1998 to be struck and killed while working along a highway, too many crashes are occurring in work zones across Arizona. Making smarter decisions when approaching and driving in work zones will not only keep road workers and vehicle occupants safer, it will keep roads open and in peak condition. That’s incredibly important in the current public health situation. ADOT crews continue working to keep roadways open for all who use the state highway system, including commercial trucks carrying needed supplies to our homes, stores and hospitals.
Drivers can make work zones safer by following these tips:
• Pay attention: Observe and obey posted warning signs, as well as flaggers. You can be cited for disobeying a flagger’s directions.
• Drive alert: Speed limits might be lowered, travel lanes could be narrowed or eliminated, and people may be working near your travel lane.
•Slow down: Speeding is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes.
•Merge safely: Do it carefully and as directed by signage.
•Don’t tailgate: The most common crash in a work zone is the rear-end collision. Don’t follow too closely.
For more information about work zone safety, please visit FocusOnDriving.com.
