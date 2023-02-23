Marijuana plants
Recreational marijuana use continues to increase in Arizona even as the medical-use market declines.

 James St. John/Wikimedia Commons

PHOENIX — Total Arizona marijuana sales in 2022 mirrored the total from 2021, the first year of the legal adult-use market, but the paths that each year reached $1.4 billion in sales were strikingly different. 

In 2021, medical marijuana sales were the driving factor, accounting for nearly 55% – about $760 million – of the total. In 2022, the recreational cannabis market soared to nearly 70% of sales, or more than $950 million, as the medical market crashed to slightly more than $500 million.

