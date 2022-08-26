TAYLOR — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman visited with local school superintendents from many districts, including Apache County, on Aug. 18.
Campaigning for re-election this November, the Democrat Hoffman stated she likes to be in the classrooms to be on hand to listen to teachers’ concerns and to be a voice for them.
Snowflake Superintendent Hollis Merrell gave the tour beginning at Taylor Elementary School. The first stop was in Mattie Binnie’s kindergarten class as the students were dancing.
The next visit was to Alma Romney’s class where the students were making school bus-shaped treats.
The group would tour the facility, popping into Rachel Hancock’s second-grade class and a few others.
Merrell talked about a few different issues with school funding, downsized staffing and budget cuts.
“If you want to see an efficient school pull together, look at what we did after the 2008 recession,” he told Hoffman.
The superintendent spoke of smaller classrooms, groundskeepers and staff burnout.
“We went from to seven groundskeepers to only one,” he said.
After the one-hour tour of the facility, it was off to Snowflake High School.
Hoffman was met with enthusiasm from Principal Larry Titus, CTE students and staff members. A custom T-shirt was presented by Jennifer Gale, chapter president of SkillsUSA.
SkillsUSA is a partnership among students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations.
With national competitions, it has 53 state and territorial associations with nearly 14 million annual members total since 1965, 650 national partners, businesses, trade associations and unions.
More than 17,000 classrooms conduct SkillsUSA training nationwide with thousands of community service activities each year with one-quarter of U.S. occupational areas covered by SkillsUSA curriculums 130 job categories.
The security detail was very impressive as volunteer students filled the role as secret service members as the large group toured the school. Kids were wearing earpieces for communication as every door was opened by them going through the buildings.
The big tour was for the CTE programs, and the students were quite impressive with their job-training skills. The first stop was the construction building where many students were laying block and mortar to show off their masonry skills.
Afterward the group went to the video/film class where a video interview with Hoffman was held in front of a green screen.
Next was the Future Farmers of America division, where Hoffman was able to tour on side by side with Titus. The tour finished with the law enforcement division of CTE, which a felony stop was reenacted by a student and staff members.
After the tour, pictures were taken in front of the CTE custom-made banner that read “Snowflake High School welcomes Kathy Hoffman, Arizona Superintendent of public instruction. All in for the Pack.”
An interview with Hoffman was conducted by the White Mountain Independent, and she was asked what she thought about the tour.
“I am so impressed by the Snowflake schools, such consistent leadership in the schools. Students are the future, and it’s exciting to see them being able to transition into a career,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman was first elected as the Arizona superintendent of public instruction in 2018. She was sworn into office on Jan. 14, 2019, succeeding single-term Superintendent Diane Douglas, who was defeated in the Republican primary on Aug. 28, 2018.
On April 22, 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded his order requiring masks in schools, but local school districts say they will keep the mandate in place. Ducey’s order rescinds the fifth paragraph of and executive order issued in July that required school districts and charter schools to implement policy on face coverings for students and staff.
Hoffman was not happy about the decision, stating on social media, “Today’s abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decisions that have resulted in Arizona’s embarrassment response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more.”
When asked about being re-elected and her standing opinion on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations, she stated, “At the beginning of the pandemic there were a lot of unknowns, but I still do believe we need to follow public health guidelines. A big lesson learned was each local community needs to make those decisions for themselves.”
Hoffman’s Republican opponent for the Nov. 8 general election is Tom Horne, a former Arizona superintendent of public instruction, former attorney general and former legislator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.