The fed giveth, and the fed taketh away. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Democrats’ big climate change and medical coverage Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill includes $4 billion to help Arizona cope with the drought – with strong lobbying from Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. They’re both Democratic incumbents in tight races, essential to the Democrats’ long-shot efforts to hang onto control, which made Democrats eager to give them something to take home before the election. As if that wasn’t enough, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the last vote needed for passage of the party-line measure, and she said she wouldn’t support the package without money for Arizona water project.

