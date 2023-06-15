Massey jr, unknown person of interest

Romeo Massey Jr., 45, of Whiteriver, left, has been arrested for the murder of Jody Hemphill, committed in 1996. An unknown person of interest, right, remains at large.

 Courtesy of PTLS PD

The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a murder committed some 27 years ago.

In 1996, Jody Hemphill, a 28-year-old employee of a record store in Lakeside, was found stabbed to death in his workplace.

