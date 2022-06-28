Arrest made in Lotus Garden and Mountain Treasures burglaries

The Lotus Garden Chinese Restaurant and Mountain Treasures were burglarized and vandalized on June 20, and four days later the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department arrested former Lotus Garden employee Arthur Loterio Lavender, 33, of McNary.
The Lotus Garden is a popular restaurant and landmark in Pinetop-Lakeside on White Mountain Boulevard that has been in business for 28 years.
Mountain Treasures, across the parking lot from Lotus Garden, is a boutique specializing in clothing, jewelry and gifts.
In an email to the Independent, PLPD Chief Dan Barnes provided information that led to Friday’s arrest of Lavender.
Barnes stated that Mountain Treasures had footage of the burglary at its business that showed a male subject breaking into the business through the front door. The subject was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans and skate-style shoes with white toes. In the video, the subject could be seen walking to Mountain Treasures from the direction of Lotus Garden.
During the initial investigation of the crime scene at Lotus Garden, police officers collected a GreenTree Inn & Suites key card and several other personal items that were believed to have been left behind by the suspect. Checking with the GreenTree staff, it was discovered that the card was issued to the suspect when he rented a room on the morning of the burglaries.
The video from GreenTree Inn showed Lavender checking in the morning of the burglary wearing clothing that matched what the subject in the Mountain Treasures surveillance video was wearing. Following the burglary at Mountain Treasures, Lavender is seen entering the side entrance of GreenTree with the matching clothing from the Mountain Treasures video with white liquid all over his pants. Barnes stated that Lavender’s appearance was messy, including his shoes and he was wearing a black skull cap that had rhinestones on the brim and was carrying a designer blanket with items inside of it. Both the hat and the blanket matched the items stolen from Mountain Treasures.
Lotus Garden staff said Lavender is a former employee who had worked at the restaurant about a year ago. They also told police that he had called the restaurant days after the burglary claiming to be an insurance agent and then hung up.
Learning that Lavender lives in McNary and is employed at a restaurant in Lakeside, officers obtained his work schedule. With the assistance of Navajo County’s Major Crimes Apprehension Team, the officers set up a surveillance for Friday, the day he was to return to work. When Lavender showed up, he was taken into custody without incident.
“During questioning, Arthur Lavender admitted his involvement in the Lotus Garden and Mountain Treasures burglaries,” stated Barnes.
Lavender was transferred to the Navajo County jail and booked on charges of burglary and criminal damage.
