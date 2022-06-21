PHOENIX – Weather services are predicting an active 2022 monsoon season for Arizona, and the rain, wind and lightning caused by storms could impact the electrical grid.
Although Arizona’s monsoon season officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, APS prepares for extreme weather year-round. While providing safe and reliable energy is our top priority, power outages caused by these fast-moving storms can and do occur. Our crews are positioned to respond quickly and safely, and we ensure we have appropriate supplies on hand to make needed repairs.
We encourage customers to prepare ahead of storms:
• Create an emergency supply kit in case of a prolonged outage. The pack should contain non-perishable food items, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-operated radio, flashlights, extra batteries, important phone numbers, portable phone charger and any necessary medication.
• If you have an automatic garage door, check the instructions to learn how to open it manually.
• Ensure your contact information with APS is up to date. Sign in to your aps.com account or call the APS Customer Care Center at (602) 371-7171 to update your email, text and phone numbers so APS can reach you in the event of an outage.
• Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage. Objects found in a typical backyard — such as umbrellas, kiddie pools and even trampolines — can be swept up by high monsoon winds and end up in power lines, causing outages.
• After a storm hits, be safe around electricity. If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away, call 911 and then call APS.
• If you use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call 602-371-7171 to register for our Medical Preparedness Program. This alerts us of your needs in the event of a disruption in service. For more safety tips you can use year-round, visit aps.com/safety.
