Colorado Releases

Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico are asking the federal government to pause some releases from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the border between Wyoming and Utah. The reservoir, pictured here in 2021, is the third-largest in the Colorado River system.

 Ted Wood/The Water Desk KUNC

Cuts to water use along the Colorado River could be spread evenly across some Southwestern states, or follow the more than century-old priority system that currently governs water management.

Those are two alternatives in a draft plan released Tuesday by the Bureau of Reclamation, as federal officials consider ways to keep hydropower generation going at the nation’s largest reservoirs, which are being threatened by a historic drought.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.