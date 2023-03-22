Apache Plea
Members of the San Carlos Apache tribe gathered as the Capitol building to protest a proposal that would trade away land for mining, land that is sacred to them.

 Jamie Cochran/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — Attorneys for Apache Stronghold told a federal appeals court Tuesday that the proposed Resolution Copper Mine would lead to the “complete physical destruction” of sacred lands at Oak Flat, a clear violation of religious liberty laws.

“The government’s position in this case is that it can obliterate a place of worship for any reason or none at all, and not face consequences under federal religious liberty law,” said Luke Goodrich, who represented Apache Stronghold before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

