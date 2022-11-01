Navajo County is in great shape financially, but officials should pay more attention to documenting where all the money is going.
Those conclusions emerged from three different state and federal audits presented to the Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 25 meeting.
And one more point.
If you’re thinking the federal government ought to go away and leave us alone – just make note that the county would go broke pretty quickly if that happened.
The three audits in the report included a financial statement audit report, an internal control and compliance audit report and a federal audit – all designed to keep careful track of the $93 million in taxpayer money flowing through the county’s books each year.
The auditors concluded, “the county’s fiscal year 2021 reported financial information is reliable. However, we reported deficiencies and noncompliance over financial reporting and federal programs.”
Looking at the overall financial position, this is most flush the county’s been in years, thanks to a surprisingly strong economy and a flood of federal pandemic money.
Between fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2021, county revenues soared, especially when it comes to state and federal grants. Here’s a breakdown:
• State and federal grant revenue rose to $37 million, a 68% increase.
• State-shared sales tax rose to $19 million, a 58% increase.
• Local property taxes rose to $14 million, a 19% increase.
• County sales tax revenue rose to $13 million, a 97% increase. Most of that surge came in the last two years.
So when it comes to income, the county gets 39% of its money from state and federal grants and programs and about 20% from state-shared sales tax. The remaining 41% comes from local property taxes and local sales taxes. In fiscal 2021, county revenues came to $93 million, which works out to about $900 per resident.
So how did county spending change over the past decade? Here’s the breakdown on county spending by category in fiscal 2021 and the increase since 2012:
• General government spending was $25, a 15% increase.
• Public safety spending (sheriff, jails, probation, flood control districts) was $20 million, an 8% increase.
• Highways and street spending came to $14 million, an 8% increase.
• Health and welfare spending rose to $9 million, a 50% increase.
So in fiscal 2021, the county spent a total of about $77 million. About 32% of the budget went to general government, including administration, oversight and county operations. About 26% went to public safety.
So if the county collected $93 million and spent $77 million where did the extra cash go?
They stashed it in the bank — bringing reserves to about $71 million. Now, a lot of that money is committed to future projects, set aside for pensions and benefits or insurance, or limited in how the county can spend it. All told, the balance sheet grew by $17 million in 2021 – mostly federal grants received but not yet spent. The balance includes $51 invested in capital assets, $50 million in restricted funds and $30 million in unrestricted reserves.
So it’s not like the county could throw a giant blowout party or buy Alpine. But it still represents the healthiest balance sheet the county has reported since the 2008 recession, which ushered in years of hiring freezes, cutbacks and reduced services.
After that cheerful overview, the audit reports get a bit more critical, uncovering some “misstatements and misclassifications.”
The auditors concluded the county should:
• Ensure financial statements “are accurate and prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.”
• Require management to thoroughly review and correct financial statements prior to providing them for audit.
The auditors uncovered problems with grants, control of gas purchases, the protection of computer systems and how the county spent some federal grant money.
The county said it would implement changes, but stressed the problems identified were technical in nature, and that overall the audit was “clean.”
The audits concluded the county followed proper accounting principles and identified no “errors or mismanagement of funds.”
The county will likely receive the highest award from the Government Finance Officers Association, the staff presentation of the audit findings concluded.
Documenting gas purchases
Specifically, the county “did not ensure $20,000 of public monies spent on fuel with purchasing cards was used in county vehicles.”
This echoes a problem the county got a few years ago when it turned out the then-county health director was using his county credit card and expense money for assorted personal expenses. The health director was fired after the audit findings were reported.
The auditors recommended the county conduct an in-depth review of all employee fuel purchases, double check vehicle travel logs and routinely match license plates to receipts.
The county staff noted that most gas for county vehicles comes from six county-owned sites, which tracks all purchases. The issue raised involved county workers who buy fuel when traveling outside the county. The county is investigating changes, but stressed that the audit findings identified no mismanagement of funds.
Protecting computer systems
The auditors also concluded the county wasn’t doing enough to protect its computer systems, including protecting sensitive information and implementing critical controls.
County, city and school systems have been increasingly hit by hackers who lock government agencies out of their own computer systems. The hackers then often demand ransom payments to allow the agencies to get back into their own computers that not only run the government but are stuffed full of confidential and legally protected taxpayer information.
The auditors said the county needs to restrict access to computer systems, develop comprehensive written IT policies and better manage system changes.
County staff responded that computer security represents a “highly dynamic battle against increasingly sophisticated criminal organizations.”
Navajo County Information Technology Director Ken DeWitt serves on multiple statewide task forces, including the Arizona Supreme Court’s Commission on Technology, the Arizona Cyber Threat Response alliance, the statewide Cybersecurity Planning Committee and the Cyber Readiness Grant Program Task Force.
Misspending federal grant money
The auditors concluded the “county did not spend $41,441 for the Workforce Youth Activities program that was earmarked for in-school and out-of-school youth.”
The auditors recommended the county spend no less than 20% of the Youth Activities money on providing work experiences, actually monitor the work experiences and adjust spending if the work participation percentage goes too low.
The staff response noted that the workforce programs “can be a difficult demographic” and that the county has hired a consultant to come up with a new plan and is actively searching for a new executive director.
Double check public health grant spending
The auditors said 11 of the 12 monthly expenditure reports were not reviewed for accuracy before they were submitted to the federal government as part of the Public Health Emergency Response program.
The report recommended the county follow established procedures by requiring an independent review of such reports before submitting them.
County staff responded that no actual errors were identified, and the county will implement a new review process.
Navajo County received millions in grants for the public health department during the pandemic. Despite the flood of federal money, the non-reservation portions of the county ended up with some of the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates in the state.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
