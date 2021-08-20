Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) Performing Arts Department is conducting online virtual auditions for the virtual Fall ‘21 Theatre Festival Series. The virtual auditions will be held on Tuesday, August 17 and on Thursday, August 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. using Zoom.
This fall NPC will be soliciting new plays written by contemporary playwrights, producing an exciting, emotionally-varied series of one-act plays that will be featured online for all to enjoy.
Those interested in auditioning should prepare a one-minute comic or dramatic monologue and contact Patrick Day, the series director, at patrick.day@npc.edu or call 928-536-6267 for information on how to connect to the Zoom auditions.
As a means of providing entertainment and intellectual stimulation to their respective communities during the pandemic, many theatres began using virtual tools like Zoom and YouTube to present recorded or live performances of theatrical works.
NPC followed this model this past April with a very successful virtual Spring Theatre Festival Series featuring six new plays, and interviews with the playwrights. NPC’s Performing Arts Department will build on this experience by featuring another round of new plays, which will be launched in November. Day explains, “We’ve had a great following for the virtual series thus far, and this fall’s production will be sure to impress. We are excited for the slate of new entertainment we have in store for everyone.”
Specific online performance dates will be determined soon. Those who audition and are cast will need to have a reliable internet connection capable of supporting technology like Zoom. Rehearsals will be held online on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as part of the department’s fall play production classes.
Questions about auditions or the spring theatre series can be directed to Performing Arts Department series Director Patrick Day at 928-536-6267 or email patrick.day@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.