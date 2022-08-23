Law enforcement personnel from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office were present at a horse auction in Holbrook on Aug. 10 that had some observers upset about the conditions at the auction.
“We had four sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers there,” said NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, “four sworn NCSO personnel including myself, two detention officers and five Hash Knife Pony Express volunteers. Our priority there was to keep the peace, allow First Amendment rights to a peaceful protest and to keep the horses and people safe. Better to be prepared than not.”
Swanty recalled a press conference and rally for the Heber wild horses that was held on April 22, 2021, at the Tall Timbers Navajo County Park and hosted by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, American Wild Horse Campaign and Ride for the Salt River Wild Horses. Although the rally was not disorderly and no arrests were made, the sheriff’s office was called out to keep the peace, as anti-wild horse groups came onto the scene.
Swanty also stated from this month’s Holbrook auction at the Navajo County Fairgrounds that there was an area for protesters to gather and had clear view of the horses penned before the silent auction sale began. “We did not want someone showing up with an airhorn to spook the horses. Safety for the horses, bidders and volunteers was our priority,” he said.
One week after the Holbrook horse auction, the White Mountain Independent met with Robert Hutchison and his wife, Ruthie, on Forest Service Road 124 near Heber-Overgaard. Driving not even a mile off of Highway 260 one could see about 30 horses grazing in the green pastures. A mare and her foal were grazing peacefully within a few feet and weren’t threatened when approached. Ruthie named the foal Thumbs Up because of the marking on its forehead.
To the west, the head count of 23 colt stallions on the other side of the fence looked as if they were expecting an encounter. As the bachelor herd was approached to get some pictures, a stallion came out of the woods. It was clear he was the father of Thumbs Up but now two bachelor colt stallions had to show off for the already taken mare.
As the interview concluded, it was apparent the horses were unfazed by human presence. Another mare was visible with her family in the distance minding their own business. Robert mentioned how healthy the horses looked, due to their weight and how clean the hoofs looked due to having the freedom of wondering in a 20-mile grazing circle. He also talked about the boundaries that protect the Heber horses but don’t apply to the Alpine-area horses.
The two colt stallions showing off would eventually calm down, but not without giving an occasional bellow or neigh. Robert also stated in his 33 years of advocating for the Heber wild horses, he had never been as close to them as on that day.
The reason for the meeting pointed back to the pressing question: Are the Heber horses related to the Alpine horses and what constitutes an unhandled horse, feral livestock, domesticated livestock or a wild mustang? According to excerpts from a May 19, 2021, article in LiveScience.com by Patrick Pester, “The earliest horses evolved in North America before spreading out to the rest of the world, although they later became extinct in North America about 10,000 years ago. All breeds of domestic horse belong to one species, Equus caballus, which includes feral populations of domestic horses living in the wild, according to the Integrated Taxonomic Information System.
Craig Downer, a wildlife ecologist based in Nevada, said, “Over a period of 50 years, I have visited many of the wild horse and burro herds (and their legal habitats) throughout the West and have conducted in-depth field studies of several of these herds, resulting in a number of publications and through my nonprofit Wild Horse and Burro Fund. I am convinced that the modern horse species is a deeply rooted native in North America that refills a vital keystone role/niche. From my studies concerning the Apache-Sitgreaves National wild horses, I conclude that the Alpine wild horses should be entitled to legal protection under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, since they were present in this area as wild, naturally living and unclaimed horses in 1971 at the time of the passage of the act — and long before and after — according to a number of respectable witnesses and documents.”
The Independent also spoke with Jacquelyn Hughes, the contractor who held the silent auction. She stated, “I have 30 years’ experience gathering, transporting, handling, training, and own several horses that have been removed from the landscape. My horses participate in a variety of horse-related recreational activities which include participating as a therapy horse for disabled individuals. My background also includes teaching vocational agriculture, equine science, equine feeds and feeding, equine anatomy and physiology and captive animal behavior. The auction of the unhandled livestock was a silent auction, which I chose for the safety and welfare of the unhandled livestock. A sign was placed for no photographs and no videos as a suggestion. This suggestion was posted because it is a known frequent practice for horse activists to attend these events with the sole intent of exploiting the livestock and the workers in a poor light on social media. I want to thank Simone Netherlands of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group for attending and purchasing some of the unhandled horses with the intent of providing a positive outcome for them. My estimate of unauthorized unhandled horses on the Apache Forest is a minimum of 600 and growing rapidly.”
When asked about contracting with the Forest Service she stated, “I bid on this specific contract to be part of a positive solution for these horses and hope that many will find themselves in therapeutic riding programs to help people.”
The big worry for the sold horses is that they are transported south of the U.S border and being slaughtered for meat. Slaughtering of horses is illegal in the U.S., while other countries do not have those same laws. The controversy over which horse herds are protected may appear to be never-ending. Some say the Alpine horses came up only after the 2011 Wallow Fire; others say evidence shows they were here before the fire.
The Independent reached out to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service to comment in this story but has not received a respose as of press time.
