Two colt stallions scuffle in a tree-filled pasture on Forest Service Road 124 east of Heber-Overgaard Wednesday.

Law enforcement personnel from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office were present at a horse auction in Holbrook on Aug. 10 that had some observers upset about the conditions at the auction.

“We had four sheriff’s auxiliary volunteers there,” said NCSO Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, “four sworn NCSO personnel including myself, two detention officers and five Hash Knife Pony Express volunteers. Our priority there was to keep the peace, allow First Amendment rights to a peaceful protest and to keep the horses and people safe. Better to be prepared than not.”

