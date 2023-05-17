A 17-year-old was declared deceased early last week in the Pinetop-Lakeside area.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 8:38 pm
A 17-year-old was declared deceased early last week in the Pinetop-Lakeside area.
Police officers and firefighters were dispatched in the early hours of May 8 to the Pinetop Mountain area in response to a call of an unconscious teen.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, the teen was unresponsive and was not breathing.
“Officers and EMS arrived on scene within minutes, and he was transported to the Summit Medical Center. Despite all attempts to revive the child, he was declared deceased,” said Det. Ricky Bunch.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department is not releasing the name of the teenager at this time.
The Police Department and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, along with the Navajo County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death. A search warrant was served at the home where the teen was found on May 9, after information came to light that the teen’s death may have been caused by possible criminal activity.
Kelly Harris and Robert Smith were arrested on charges of negligent homicide, child abuse and failing to report neglect of a minor. Harris and Smith were booked into the Navajo County Detention Center. The two were later released pending the results of the teen’s autopsy.
“We would like to thank the Arizona department of Child Safety and the Navajo County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance with this case,” said Police Chief Dan Barnes.
"We will continue to work closely with the Navajo County Attorney’s Office as we work through the investigation and wait for results of the autopsy. We also want to thank the community for providing information that has assisted us in this investigation."
The investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing. If the public knows any information, please contact Det. Ricky Bunch with the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at (928) 368-8800.
