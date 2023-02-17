I was just going to see if the stream had frozen.
Honest. It did not start out as a foolish plan.
So I put on my snow boots and ventured out into the fresh snow in my PJs and coat.
The snow had fallen during the night.
The temperature had dipped into the single digits.
The snow stuck to every twig of the giant cottonwood across the dirt road in front of my house. The great world tree loomed over the East Verde River, now leafless and angular and frosted.
The sun had just risen through the eastward trending notch of the river canyon – illuminating the frozen branches and glinting off the water.
I scrunched across the driveway, my PJs dragging in the snow.
The pond in front of the house wasn’t frozen. But the light was magical. My soul swelled up.
I found myself in a state of awe – which scientists will tell you has some interesting hormonal and neurological similarities to falling in love.
New research suggests that experiences that stimulate our sense of awe will calm our nervous system, reduce stress and even increase trust and bonding with other people. It can lower blood pressure, improve digestion, lower heart rates and deepen breathing.
Don’t take my word for it. Professor of Psychology Dr. Dacher Keltner, at the University of California, Berkeley, has written a book summarizing the research: “Awe: The Science of Everyday Life and How it Can Transform Your Life.”
I couldn’t get a decent picture of the dark river flowing between the pristine, snowy banks of the river – so I set off in my odd outfit through the snow down to the river. I just wanted to get the one picture. Honest.
Well, it was beautiful. Awesome really.
As I turned away from the river, the sun fell upon the sandstone cliffs behind the house. They’re reddish sandstone – laid down on a sea bottom 600 million years ago – just before the Cambrian explosion. During this still poorly understood period – life exploded into a stunning diversity that gave rise to the ancestors of most modern life forms. Before the Cambrian explosion, life had managed only a few forms like trilobites, mollusks, algae and other creatures mostly to the ocean.
Now, the cliffs made of that Cambrian sea bottom glowed in the dawn, mantled in snow.
I felt a great surge of awe.
This means that clusters of neurons in my spinal cord were popping – like the sparkles of light reflecting off the crystals of ice in the snowscape before me. These vagal nerves regulate heart rate, digestion and breathing.
Moreover, my nervous system started releasing oxytocin – a hormone that promotes trust and bonding – even love, according to Dr. Judith Moskowitz, a researcher at Northwestern University. This is the same hormone that mothers and babies release when they gaze into one another’s eyes.
Dr. Keltner has concluded that a sense of awe also quiets the buzz of negative self talk in our heads – that little voice that says we haven’t done enough. We don’t matter. We’ve fallen short. I’ve been bullied by that soft little voice most of my life – but not at the moment.
One definition of awe is a “feeling of reverential respect, mixed with fear or wonder.” It also promotes “the absence of self-preoccupation.” When awe overtakes us – our importance in the universe shrinks to something like the proper size.
Those sandstone cliffs now glowing in the dawn light sit directly on top of 1.6-billion-year-old granite. When those rocks formed miles beneath the surface of the earth – life hadn’t progressed much beyond pond scum.
This certainly made me feel my proper size – and somehow freed from every worry in the great sprawl of the universe.
So off I went to climb the snow-covered hillside, seeking a foreground for a picture of those glowing cliffs.
I can’t tell you exactly how long I scrambled through the snow and the catclaw and the boulders. I only know that the universe made perfect sense – and I felt absurdly grateful for every warm exhalation, which made small clouds in the perfect silence.
I eventually realized I was wet and shivering.
So I shambled back into the house.
Michele had just risen – and made the coffee.
She turned as I entered and took in my condition in a long, puzzled look.
“I’m awed,” I said.
“Very odd,” she agreed.
I must concede: She’s not wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.