2021 Maricopa ballot audit

The 2021 audit of Maricopa County ballots as recorded from a TV camera monitoring the process.

 Capitol Media Services (2012)

PHOENIX — Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes has rescinded an informal opinion issued by her Republican predecessor that said counties could hand-count all ballots in an election, a process that Republicans in Cochise County attempted last year based on unfounded concerns that machine ballot tabulators are not secure or accurate.

Mayes late Friday issued a formal opinion in its place saying existing election laws bar counties from implementing full hand counts of ballots cast both on Election Day and those cast early by mail.

