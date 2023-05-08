Bronovich makes long-shot pitch to Supreme Court to take opiod lawsuit

Arizona has recorded more than 3,300 opioid-related deaths in the past two years, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, part of a national crisis of deaths in recent decades related to prescription painkillers.

 Photo courtesy of Johanna Huckeba/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes is threatening to sue the governor and the Legislature if they follow through with what she said are plans to take funds her office got from opioid makers.

In a new letter to Katie Hobbs and state lawmakers, Mayes said she is alarmed that her office and most state agencies will not be getting additional funds in the new budget, a situation she blamed on "the catastrophic drain on state resources caused by universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts." Demand by parents to use the scholarships to send their children to private and parochial schools at state expenses has exceeded earlier projections.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

