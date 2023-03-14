PHOENIX — The state House on Monday approved expanding a law on when child support has to be paid – and in a way that some Democrats say is really designed to outlaw abortion.

Current law says courts when making an initial award, can make it retroactive to the date when a divorce or support proceeding was filed. HB 2502 would require judges to go back even further, to the "date of a positive pregnancy test confirmed by a licensed health care professional."

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

