Rep. Liz Harris

Rep. Liz Harris Tuesday on the House floor following the release of the Ethics Committee report saying she violated a House rule.

 Capitol Media Services/Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Rep. Liz Harris violated House rules by inviting a witness to present false charges about lawmakers and others to a committee meeting on election integrity and then lying about knowing what was going to be said, the House Ethics Committee has concluded.

In a report released Tuesday, the panel found that the Chandler Republican lawmaker knew or was at least aware ahead of time that Jacqueline Breger, a Scottsdale insurance agent, was going to allege that numerous people, including House Speaker Ben Toma, other lawmakers, judges were all part of schemes involving money laundering, drug trafficking, public corruption, bribery of public officials and election fraud. Breger also asserted during the hearing that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints "controls" government agencies and has been "integral to the laundering activities."

