Missing and Murdered Task Force

The Missing and Murdered Task Force held its first meeting at the State Capitol on May 8, 2023.

 Shondiin Silversmith/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Wi-Bwa Grey brings a unique perspective to Arizona’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force: that of a survivor.

“I know what it’s like to be missing,” Grey said, and she could not say this until this past year because it’s still fresh in her mind.

