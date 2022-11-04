The 2022s midterm elections will take place in four days, and the White Mountain Independent is working to ensure voters are prepared to fulfill their responsibility to vote and help steer their country in a new direction.
In 1866, Francis Bicknell Carpenter quoted Abraham Lincoln as saying, “The election is in their hands. If they turn their backs to the fire, and get scorched in the rear, they’ll find they have got to sit on the blister.”
While slightly crude, this sentiment rings just as true today as it did 156 years ago. With Arizona’s new distinction as a “swing state,” there is no doubt that the voters’ decision on Tuesday will have a monumental impact on American politics for years to come.
Republican Blake Masters is vying for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Mark Kelly, who has held the position since 2020. Masters and Kelly stand opposed on almost every major issue. Masters is pro-life, anti-illegal immigration and has been a leading figure supporting former President Donald Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Kelly has said he’s opposed the reversal of Roe vs. Wade and “stands with Arizonans” on the issue of abortion. Kelly’s time on the campaign trail has been spent discussing the Inflation Reduction Act, climate change and his opposition to President Joe Biden’s “soft” immigration policies. Libertarian candidate Marc Victor will also appear on the ballot, but he withdrew his candidacy on Tuesday and encouraged his followers to vote for Masters instead.
Tom O’Halleran (D) was elected to the U.S. House in 2017, representing the 1st Congressional District in Arizona. Since leaving the Republican Party in 2014, O’Halleran has voted along Democratic Party lines nearly every time and voted to impeach Trump in 2021. O’Halleran is defending his post from Eli Crane (R), an Arizona native and small-business owner who says he will “fight for lower taxes, less regulation, and pro-growth policies.” Because of redistricting, O’Halleran is fighting for a district that leans slightly more red than blue these days, and Crane’s continued presence in rural Arizona has resonated with voters.
In perhaps the most discussed race in Arizona, Kari Lake (R) and Katie Hobbs (D) have been trading poll leads in the gubernatorial race since the August primaries. Hobbs is currently serving as Arizona secretary of state and maintains a comprehensive view-list on her website that includes her stances on issues such as education, housing and abortion. Lake made a name for herself as news anchor for KSAZ-TV in Phoenix. Lake has maintained steady headlines through her campaign echoing claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Lake’s campaign declared Hobbs a “coward” after Hobbs’ continued refusal to formally debate Lake, saying she doesn’t want give Lake a “bigger stage” to discuss “election denialism.”
Mark Finchem (R) is hoping to leave his position in the state House of Representatives and defeat Adrian Fontes (D) for secretary of state, an office responsible for maintenance of voter rolls and for administering elections. Finchem has described Fontes as “a lawless bad actor who has recklessly bungled elections as the Maricopa County recorder” and shown support to eliminate mail-in voting. Fontes says he’s committed to “making voting easier” and argues that honest Arizona elections could become compromised if Finchem is elected. Finchem’s reported $1.8 million in campaign funds and Fontes’ reported $2.4 million have been locked in an ad-war for several weeks, with over half of each candidates’ funds coming from out of state donors.
As incumbent Mark Brnovich’s term reaches its end, either Kris Mayes (D) or Abraham Hamadeh (R) will take over as attorney general of Arizona. The AG race hasn’t seen as much attention as the positions previously mentioned, but the race could prove incredibly influential in how the state’s views on immigration and abortion are translated to legislation. Mayes believes that the state’s constitution cements abortion restrictions as illegal, while Hamadeh has said he will support any legislation that passes, including bans and limitations. The voters’ voices on the issue are sure to reflect whom they elect to the AG seat.
All White Mountain residents are encouraged to do their own research and decide on whom they believe will best suit their home state and its residents. Elections can be a chore, but their importance cannot be understated. Your voice will help decide the direction the U.S. takes leading into the 2024 presidential election, so get informed, get passionate and, most importantly, go out and vote if you have not already.
Comments and questions are always welcome.
