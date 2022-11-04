Vote

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday. Analysts say Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania likely to decide control of US Senate.

The 2022s midterm elections will take place in four days, and the White Mountain Independent is working to ensure voters are prepared to fulfill their responsibility to vote and help steer their country in a new direction.

In 1866, Francis Bicknell Carpenter quoted Abraham Lincoln as saying, “The election is in their hands. If they turn their backs to the fire, and get scorched in the rear, they’ll find they have got to sit on the blister.”

