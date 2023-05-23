Az. Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli

Sonny Borrelli

 Courtesy/Arizona Senate

PHOENIX — The No. 2 Republican in the state senate is telling county election officials they cannot use electronic equipment to cast, record and tabulate ballots unless it is manufactured and assembled in the United States – something not currently available.

But they are saying he has no idea about what he is speaking. And Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is telling those same county officials they are free to ignore what Borrelli claims – Fontes says wrongfully – is a requirement.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

