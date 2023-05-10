Political News

PHOENIX — State senators approved a $17.8 billion spending plan early Wednesday, that had been previously negotiated between Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican legislative leaders, with some Democrats agreed to go along figuring it was the best – and only – deal they were likely to get.

The vote on the bills that make up the budget came less than 24 hours after every Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee refused to support the plan as unacceptable.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

