State Sen. Wendy Rogers, fourth from left in background, appears at The Trumped Store Tuesday night in Show Low. Rogers shared stories with over 25 guests while they waited for the election polls to close.
The Trumped Store held a GOP primary viewing party at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. State Sen. Wendy Rogers brought friends from all over the state to Show Low to watch the polls and see which candidates won their respective primaries.
As guests waited for the polls to close, they were treated to sandwiches and refreshments that were provided by Trumped Store owners Steve and Karen Slaton. Rogers invited the attendees to speak openly about their political opinions and share personal stories they had with the senator.
This included Roxana Holzapfel, who traveled with her husband from Tempe to support Rogers running in District 7 and extend her campaign as well. Holzapfel is running for the Arizona Senate in District 8, and reached out to Rogers when she began her campaign. “I reached out to several people when I started running to get some guidance about the campaign and such. Wendy gave me pointers on involvement, going door to door and spreading the word.”
Rogers often speaks of “knocking doors” as a way she has connected with the people in her districts, and Holzapfel has taken that to heart in her own campaign. When addressing her fellow attendees, Holzapfel spoke kindly of Rogers and expressed support for Eli Crane and Kari Lake, both of whom have been endorsed by Rogers.
Juliana Svizhinska, a Show Low local, also attended and spoke about her own political campaign. Svizhinska will be running as a write-in for the Show Low school board, and said she was partly inspired by Rogers and her take on key issues. She said, “I believe we need a new way, a conservative way, of handling things in our city. Right now, our schools are not schools. They’re more like indoctrination camps, filling children’s heads with political or emotional ideology as opposed to reading, math or science skills.”
She mentioned that she is a Ukrainian immigrant who believes that many American citizens often take their freedoms and rights for granted, saying that many citizens have become “too soft, too entitled.”
After 8 p.m. Tuesday, poll data and vote counts were displayed on a television screen for all to see. Cheers erupted when the group’s desired candidates took leads, followed by boos when they fell behind. In the end, Rogers claimed victory over Kelly Townsend in the D7 primary. In a statement to the White Mountain Independent Rogers said, “We won the mail-in ballots. We won the Election Day ballots. We won every county. We won the parts of my old district and we won the the parts of my new district.
“This means that the people want secure borders, secure elections, law and order, parental rights, gun rights and their water and forests taken care of.”
She went on to thank all who attended the Trumped Store party and all of the Arizona residents who helped her achieve victory.
Other big GOP winners included Kari Lake for Arizona governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, and David Schweikert, Eli Crane, Kelly Cooper, Juan Ciscomani, Luis Pozzolo, and Paul Gosar, who all won their primary spots for various districts in Arizona. Democrat victories went to Jevin Hodge and Kirsten Engel, with all remaining democratic primaries going to people who ran unopposed.
The stage is set for the political battles that will take place in the coming months, all leading to Nov. 8 for the general election.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
