PHOENIX — The state's high court has given Kari Lake one last chance to prove that the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election should be overturned.

In an order late Wednesday, the justices tossed out virtually all of the claims by the failed Republican candidate that there was misconduct in how the election was conducted. That includes her contentions that tabulators were purposely set to not read ballots cast at vote centers, that Maricopa County failed to maintain proper chain of custody on the ballots, and that her constitutional rights were violated.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

