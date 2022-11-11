The late Pat Tillman will be inducted into the Arizona Runners Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Fans of the Arizona Cardinals aren’t necessarily having a bad year, but it’s fair to say there aren’t many things to cheer about when you’re sitting stale with a 3-6 record. One thing they must find a little positive is knowing one of your favorite players is being recognized by the organizers of the 3TV Phoenix 10K.
If that doesn’t quite satisfy, it should also be noted that this specific individual happens to be a U.S. Army veteran, and the event will take place two days after Veterans Day.
Mentioning the Cardinals and the U.S. Army in the same sentence is sure to give the surprise away a little, so it’s fair to assume everyone knows who Patrick Daniel Tillman Jr., commonly known as Pat, was.
While California gets bragging rights over his birthday, Arizona residents have claimed him as one of their own. After spending his younger years in Fremont, California, Tillman moved to the Phoenix area on a football scholarship to Arizona State University. Despite his relatively small stature at the linebacker position, Tillman went on to help his team to that year’s Rose Bowl after maintaining an undefeated record.
In 1998, the Arizona Cardinals spent their 226th draft pick on Tillman. He transitioned to his new position as safety, and over the course of only 60 career games (four years), he racked up 340 recorded tackles.
Cardinal fans’ love for Tillman grew when it was reported he turned down a $9 million contract with the St. Louis Rams out of loyalty to his team and their fans.
Tillman decided his NFL career had run its course in May 2002. Eight months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he enlisted in the Army and would be deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Less than a month shy of two years of service, Tillman was killed by friendly fire in 2004. Following his death, he was honored with a promotion and several badges and awards.
The Sun Devils retired his No. 42 shortly after his passing. The Cardinals did the same for his NFL No. 40, inducted him into their Ring of Honor and named the field in front of their stadium Pat Tillman Freedom Plaza in his memory. His athleticism on the field puts him in high regard among football fans, but it was his service to his country that holds him in an even higher regard among Americans.
His off the field actions in defending his country led to the foundation that bears his name, which has been working since his death to support education programs for both active military and veterans. This foundation hosts a 4-mile run in Tempe, called Pat’s Run, that helps fund these programs and scholarships that concludes on the 42-yard line at Sun Devil Stadium. A similar event, the Tillman Run, is held every April in Pinetop-Lakeside.
This is what inspired the KTVK in Phoenix to induct Tillman into its Arizona Runner’s Hall of Fame. A ceremony will take place during Sunday’s run in the Valley, just two days after the country recognizes Veterans Day. Founder and president Art Mollen said in a release, “We are proud to present this award to an iconic Arizonan whose name has become an integral part of the running community in Arizona. His contribution to the enhancement of running in Arizona has been extraordinary. The Arizona Runners Hall of Fame is proud to honor and induct this great American.”
While the Arizona Cardinals are playing the Los Angeles Rams (both the team Tillman played for and the organization whose contract he refused), Tillman’s service to his country will be honored at the running event. In Tillman’s memory, never miss an opportunity to thank a veteran for their service and share in the spoils of their sacrifices.
The efforts of many Americans in the military, active and former, make it possible to relax on Sunday and enjoy a good football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.