Bighorn sheep

Arizona Game and Fish is seeking information on who shot a bighorn ram on April 28 or 29.

 Courtesy of AZGFD

NUTRIOSO — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information on those who illegally shot a bighorn sheep ram and left it to waste west of Nutrioso in Game Management Unit 1 sometime between April 28-29.

The ram was found in a rock quarry, a mile west of U.S. 191. Game officers believe that others in the area may have information about the violation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.