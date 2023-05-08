NUTRIOSO — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information on those who illegally shot a bighorn sheep ram and left it to waste west of Nutrioso in Game Management Unit 1 sometime between April 28-29.
The ram was found in a rock quarry, a mile west of U.S. 191. Game officers believe that others in the area may have information about the violation.
“Anyone who has information regarding this incident should report it,” said Tylor McGaughey, AZGFD wildlife manager. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime and is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”
AZGFD’s Operation Game Thief program encourages anyone with information about these cases or the illegal taking of wildlife in Arizona to call its 24/7 hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit azgfd.gov/ogt. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Money for rewards comes from donations, court fines and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes. Anyone with information about the bighorn sheep poaching should refer to case No. 23-000890. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.
The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps lead to a conviction.
