Writer/director Damien Chazelle takes on a film about Hollywood during the change from silent films to talkies. According to Chazelle’s version of history, this was a time of excess, decadence and extravagant debauchery. His Hollywood was long on ambition, drive and talent but totally lacking in ordinary respect of one human for another. It was a dog-eat-dog world where the great had precedence over any other consideration.

Chazelle has a short but stunning and brilliant list of films. He wrote and directed (as he does with “Babylon”) “Whiplash.” That film earned J.K. Simmons an Oscar, and Chazelle got a nomination for his script. His phenomenal “La La Land” earned Arizona’s Emma Stone her Oscar and an Oscar for Chazelle as director. Chazelle also garnered an Oscar nomination for his scriptwriting for “La La Land.”

