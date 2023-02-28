St. Johns News
In a draft of minutes from the City of St. Johns regular council meeting Feb. 8, the first item on the agenda was to consider approval of the purchase and installation of a backup generator for the vehicle garage building at Fire Station No. 1.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk said this project has been going on for a year now, adding that there is concern for backup power in some of the facility.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

