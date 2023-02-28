In a draft of minutes from the City of St. Johns regular council meeting Feb. 8, the first item on the agenda was to consider approval of the purchase and installation of a backup generator for the vehicle garage building at Fire Station No. 1.
Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk said this project has been going on for a year now, adding that there is concern for backup power in some of the facility.
He said, "We reached out to venders per the procurement manual. Phil Stratton Electric returned their bid; however their quote is only good for 7 days. Glen’s Electric elected to not submit a bid, as they felt it would be a conflict because they buy their generators from Stratton Electric."
Kirk went on to explain that he did contact other companies and had no response, adding that they have been working on the bid process since December of 2022.
Kirk recommended that the Council not allow the bid, which is just over $13,000, to exceed $15,000. "This will be coming out of the left-over Wildland budget from last year and some of the previous years," he said. "The generator will be used for the vehicle garage at Station No. 1, to heat or cool the building depending on the season, open the garage doors and the lights."
Mayor Spence Udall asked that they keep a record of all the companies that they had contacted for a bid. A motion was made by Vice Mayor Joe Greene to approve the installation of a backup generator at Fire Station No. 1, contingent on the paperwork that Council requested and not to exceed $15,000. The motion passed 6-0.
Wages in executive session
Next up was employee development and compensation. The council requested to discuss this matter in executive session, a motion was made, and all agreed.
Mayor Udall invited the Council, City Manager Paul Ramsey, City Clerk Cindy Lee and the City Attorney, D. Bryce Patterson, into the executive session.
The executive session lasted for just over an hour, then the regular public meeting was called back to order.
City manager
In the city manager's report, Paul Ramsey said he had meetings regarding broadband, and has met with several potential entities. Ramsey also said he had talked with both power plants and discussed the needs of the community and opportunities.
Police
St. Johns police chief Lance Spivey reported that in January, the Police Department had a total of 246 incidents and 151 officer initiated incidents. Spivey's report also included the response times. In addition, the trends for call of service for the last two years were detailed.
Emergency services
In the city emergency services report, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk and Battalion Chief Robert Vallejos said the Haz-Mat 40-hour training took place with nine people, and the funding came from a grant from ADEQ. The Hazardous Material 80-hour Training will take place in June, and they hope to have 10 to 12 people in that training.
Last, Councilman Tony Lindsey reminded Council that employee development and compensation needs to be put on next month's agenda.
