Two feathery residents traveled a long way to find a new home at the White Mountain Nature Center in Lakeside. Blossom and Breeze were introduced as ambassadors during WMNC's first members-only event on Sunday, June 24. Blossom is a 3- to 4-year-old turkey vulture and Breeze is a 3-year-old bald eagle. Both birds are female.

WMNC members came out in full support of their new ambassadors, with 71 in attendance. Those present at the event watched slide show presentations about vultures and bald eagles. Members were able to observe Breeze on camera in her enclosure and three people were chosen to give her food.

Contact the reporter at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

