Local cake artist Mary Freeman made cakes in honor of Blossom and Breeze to celebrate their arrival at WMNC. Freeman has been making cakes for 50 years. Here, Breeze is captured in all her frosting-y glory.
Barbara Bruce welcomes 70-plus members to the unveiling of WMNC's newest feathered acquisitions, along with informational presentations by professional bird trainers John Glitsos and Balinda Strosnider, and other board and member speakers.
Breeze, a juvenile American bald eagle at White Mountain Nature Center, looks uncertainly at the camera as she's photographed.
Warren Adams-Ockrassa/Independent
Blossom, the turkey vulture at White Mountain Nature Center, tries to avoid the paparazzi. Both she and Breeze are still unused to human activity nearby, and thus are hard to capture in photos.
Courtesy of Barbara Bruce/WMNC
Two feathery residents traveled a long way to find a new home at the White Mountain Nature Center in Lakeside. Blossom and Breeze were introduced as ambassadors during WMNC's first members-only event on Sunday, June 24. Blossom is a 3- to 4-year-old turkey vulture and Breeze is a 3-year-old bald eagle. Both birds are female.
WMNC members came out in full support of their new ambassadors, with 71 in attendance. Those present at the event watched slide show presentations about vultures and bald eagles. Members were able to observe Breeze on camera in her enclosure and three people were chosen to give her food.
