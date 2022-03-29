Local state lawmakers support drastic change in voting systems
A bill to mostly ban mail-in voting and impose other drastic restrictions lurched out of its legislative grave this week and cleared a key senate committee on a straight party-line vote.
SB 2289 sponsored by Rep. John Fillmore would all but eliminate mail-in voting used by more than 90% of Arizona voters. It would also eliminate machine-counting of ballots, early balloting and ballot drop-boxes – as well as requiring county elections officials to count all the ballots by hand on election day.
Fillmore has said he’ll seek election in the redrawn state legislative district 7, which includes the White Mountains and Rim Country. He’s currently in a different district and lives in a portion of Apache Junction that was moved into the new District 7 due to redistricting.
The bill in its original form was co-sponsored by Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) as well as Rep. David Cook (R-Globe). Blackman’s now running for Congress, but Cook and Barton have said they’ll run in the redrawn District 7.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers had in theory killed SB 2289 by assigning it to 12 different committees. However, the bill returned this week as a strike-all bill in the Senate Government Committee. It’s in many ways the most restrictive of some 100 bills introduced this year to restrict voting on the largely unproven claim that the 2020 election was marked by widespread voting fraud.
Half a dozen lawsuits failed to document any significant voting fraud, beyond a handful of cases in which people cast ballots for other people, voted in the wrong precinct or mailed in ballots with questionable signatures. The Arizona Senate conducted a $4-million audit of the Presidential votes cast in Maricopa County. The audit concluded that President Biden actually received about 300 votes more than officially counted, but that might be because studies show hand counting is generally less accurate than machine counts.
Nonetheless, Republican legislators have pushed a host of voting bills on the assumption that fraud is widespread, despite the lack of evidence. The US Supreme Court has opened the door to such measures, with a ruling saying that states can restrict voting on the assumption that it could reduce the chance of fraud, even if they present no evidence of fraud. However, voting restrictions can still be challenged as unconstitutional if they have the effect of discriminating against certain voters – mostly based on race.
Many of the new proposed new restrictions could face legal challenge from the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities. People living on reservation communities as well as many other rural areas often must travel long distances to polling places, may not know what precinct they’re in and rely more heavily on things like early voting and mail-in voting. The Navajo Nation has lobbied against most of the proposed voting restrictions, saying anything that makes it harder to vote will have a disproportionate impact on Native Americans.
Sen. Kelly Townsend supported Fillmore’s bill, which escaped committee on a 4-3 party-line vote. She also lives in Apache Junction and has said she’ll run against Sen. Wendy Rogers in the primary for the redrawn District 7. She announced during the hearing that she will issue a subpoena to require the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board Supervisors to turn over additional election materials due to unsubstantiated claims of questionable signatures on perhaps 250 mail-in ballots. Studies suggest that mail-in ballots are actually more likely to be rejected based on the required verification of the signature on the outside of the ballot than are ballots cast in person.
Several studies by researchers from Stanford University have co concluded that mail-in voting systems don’t seem to give an advantage to either party, but do increase voter turnout – especially for young people, Independents and seniors (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/09/03/examining-effects-challenges-mail-in-voting/).
Mailing ballots to every voter in Colorado increased voter turnout in nine elections by an average of about 9.4% overall – and by 15% among voters younger than 30, according to a study by Adam Bonica and Hakeem Jefferson, both of Stanford. The mail-in ballots boosted turnout by independents by about 12%. Offering universal mail-in voting backed up by in-person voting on election day “is better for democratic representation, with all age, income, race, occupational and educational groups benefitting from its introduction,” the researchers concluded.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University issued a report on studies focused on voting fraud and found no evidence that mail-in voting is more vulnerable to fraud. (https://www.brookings.edu/policy2020/votervital/how-does-vote-by-mail-work-and-does-it-increase-election-fraud/)
Arizona has increasingly relied on mail-in voting since 1992. In 2020, 90% of voters mailed in their ballots. The bill would still allow mail-in voting for military personnel, the visually impaired, people in hospitals and other medical reasons they can’t use a polling place.
The bill also prohibits voting centers, emergency voting centers, early on-site voting, electronic vote adjudication and duplication of ballots.
Fillmore said that mail-in voting is “almost begging for fraud.” He noted, “Joe Six Pack and Marylou on the block need to know their vote counts.”
County elections officials noted that they probably cannot comply with the requirement to hand count all the votes by midnight of election day. In Maricopa County alone, that would mean counting 150 million votes in 70 or 80 races cast by the 2.5 million voters.
Despite its escape from committee, the bill appears unlikely to pass the full Senate. Republicans have a one-vote margin in the chamber and Republican Rep. Paul Boyer has already said he will vote against any bill that would have the effect of eliminating mail-in voting. He has already voted against a dozen other bills, based on the absence of any evidence of election fraud.
