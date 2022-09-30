TEMPE — Every year, Bashas’ joins forces with its shoppers to donate thousands of dollars to area nonprofits. This year, in honor of its 90th anniversary, Bashas’ made a $50,000 donation to C4 Foundation, the winner of its Community Choice Charity Challenge.
During the past nine weeks, supporters of the participating non-profits cast online votes for who they thought was the most deserving of a $50,000 donation from the grocer. The participating nonprofits were from a starting pool of 32 charities that the grocer is supporting in 2022 through their longtime Charity of the Month campaign.
C4 Foundation received the most votes in the final round from the community to earn the $50,000 donation from Bashas’.
On Friday, Sept. 23, Bashas’ President Edward “Trey” Basha officially named the $50,000 winner at a gathering at a Bashas’ supermarket in Tempe, where representatives from the 10 finalist charities that garnered the most votes convened to learn who would receive the sizable donation.
In a surprise twist, not only did Bashas’ make a $50,000 donation to C4 Foundation, but the grocer also gave a $1,500 donation to each of the other nine charities.
The 10 finalist charities vying for the top award in the Bashas’ Community Choice Charity Challenge were:
Arizona Humane Society
Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center
C4 Foundation
Child Crisis Arizona
HonorHealth Foundation
Northern Arizona Healthcare
Ronald McDonald House Charities’ of Central and Northern Arizona and of Southern Arizona
The Salvation Army
Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)
