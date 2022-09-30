bashas award

Bashas’ names the C4 Foundation the grand prize winner of a $50,000 donation during a special event at a Bashas’ supermarket on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Tempe.

 Will Snider

TEMPE — Every year, Bashas’ joins forces with its shoppers to donate thousands of dollars to area nonprofits. This year, in honor of its 90th anniversary, Bashas’ made a $50,000 donation to C4 Foundation, the winner of its Community Choice Charity Challenge.

During the past nine weeks, supporters of the participating non-profits cast online votes for who they thought was the most deserving of a $50,000 donation from the grocer. The participating nonprofits were from a starting pool of 32 charities that the grocer is supporting in 2022 through their longtime Charity of the Month campaign.

