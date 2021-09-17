Bashas’ grocery chain that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ supermarkets is looking to fill more than 850 full-time and part-time positions. The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, and everything in-between especially delivery drivers and order selectors who can immediately join the team.
On Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., job applicants are encouraged to visit the location where they would like to work. For example, those interested in a warehouse position, like a delivery driver or order selector, are encouraged to visit the grocer’s distribution center, while others interested in a retail position, like a bakery manager or produce clerk, are encouraged visit the store location where they would like to work.
During the pop-up hiring events, job applicants can complete paperwork, be interviewed, and have an opportunity to be hired on the spot to work at the specific location they visit on Saturday. Face masks, social distancing, and a health/temperature check will be required.
Applications can be completed in advance online at jobs.bashas.com using the grocer’s mobile-friendly hiring platform.
Open positions include:
• Delivery drivers
• Order selectors
• Bakery managers, pastry chefs, bakers, cake decorators, bakery clerks
• Sushi chefs, meat cutters, meat sales clerks
• Gourmet chefs, barbecue chefs, outside grillers
• Bistro and deli managers, bistro cooks, bistro and deli clerks
• Starbucks managers and baristas
• Produce clerks
• Floral designers
• Cashiers, courtesy clerks, delivery drivers
• Night crew
• Dishwashers
The stores offer flexible hours, benefits, a grocery discount, competitive pay and professional development, growth and advancement opportunities to its employees.
What: Bashas’ Family of Stores is holding pop-up hiring events across the state this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at every one of its 114 grocery stores in Arizona and at its distribution center in Chandler. On this day during this time, every individual location will have a welcome table with signage and a table for on-the-spot interviews so that managers can hire job applicants immediately.
Where: Participating locations for these pop-up hiring events on Saturday include:
Every Bashas’, AJ’s Fine Foods, and Food City grocery store in Arizona (more than 100 grocery stores)
Eddie’s Country Store in Pinetop (1753 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop
The grocer’s distribution center in Chandler (125 S. 54th St., Chandler
For a list of locations and addresses, visit: bashas.com, myfoodcity.com and ajsfinefoods.com.
