Arizona Helping Hands is offering its Basic Needs program to residents of the White Mountains, Coconino County and other parts of northeastern Arizona. The nonprofit has hired Matt Lipan as community engagement director to oversee the expansion.

“Matt joined our team this summer to help us create a plan for reaching more families throughout the state,” said Maureen Noe, president, Arizona Helping Hands. “Matt has jumped in and not only increased our support of DCS but also reached out to numerous tribal nations throughout northern Arizona. We’re trying to reduce the barriers that so many caseworkers and foster families have experienced trying to get access to various services.”

