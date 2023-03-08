Arizona Helping Hands is offering its Basic Needs program to residents of the White Mountains, Coconino County and other parts of northeastern Arizona. The nonprofit has hired Matt Lipan as community engagement director to oversee the expansion.
“Matt joined our team this summer to help us create a plan for reaching more families throughout the state,” said Maureen Noe, president, Arizona Helping Hands. “Matt has jumped in and not only increased our support of DCS but also reached out to numerous tribal nations throughout northern Arizona. We’re trying to reduce the barriers that so many caseworkers and foster families have experienced trying to get access to various services.”
There is often no time or opportunity to pack clothing and other essential items during the sudden transition many children face when entering the foster care system. The Basic Needs program focuses on providing those essential goods as well as ensuring that children have a safe place to sleep by providing age-appropriate beds.
The Basic Needs program serves children up to 21 years old as they are placed with new foster families or as needs arise. These basic needs include ensuring children have a safe place to sleep by providing twin beds, cribs, linens, and ensuring they have access to essential items like clothing, diapers, wipes, educational activities and personal-hygiene kits.
“We’re bringing the supplies to them, instead of asking them to drive to our warehouse in Phoenix to go shopping," said Lipan. “It’s working really well and we’re they are so appreciative of our services.”
In 2022, Arizona Helping Hands helped more than 3,500 children across the state and distributed 1,765 beds through the Basic Needs program. Each year, the organization’s volunteers donate about $200,000 in economic value to the mission of helping foster kids, and Arizona Helping Hands has built its reputation, becoming a top referral partner for the Department of Child Safety when directing new foster families or homes to local resources.
Future plans include a physical office space in Flagstaff to house inventory and engage with the community and volunteers. They are also hoping to add one or two mobile units that will allow the nonprofit to better serve rural communities in a variety of ways.
