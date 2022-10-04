This is the month for scary decorations, but one Halloween live creature you will not see until next spring is the little brown bat.
Although this tiny creature is mainly known for being in vampire movies, and is seen flying around lampposts in July, it disappears when autumn arrives. Like some of the White Mountains’ summer residents, for some bats October is the time to head south to the warmer temperatures of the Sonoran Desert. The little and big brown bats, however, will not travel; instead, they will hibernate in mines and caves to survive the winter months at the higher elevations.
The little brown bat myotis lucifugus is most common in the high desert and forests across northern Arizona and are often seen flying around summer nights. It likes to roost by hanging upside down from man-made structures. It is smaller compared to other species, around 3 inches in length, and its wingspan measures about 8 to 10 inches.
Bats are the only winged mammal that can truly fly on its own, can eat up to 1,000 mosquitoes per hour, live over 30 years and travel over 60 mph. Of course, this all depends on their species and what continent they come from.
On a global scale, there are over 1,300 species of bats, and they make up nearly 20% of all current living mammal species. Bats are found in two primary suborders, although scientists are currently debating more categories, but for now it’s the megachiroptera and the microptera suborder of the order chiroptera. The larger fruit-eating bats found more south, were placed into the suborder megachiroptera. Bats of the microptera suborder find their food by eyesight and echolocation, not by sonar and being blind, a myth that is commonly thought as fact.
These bats tend to be smaller and feed primarily on insects, such as the little brown bat. The amazing diversity within the bat species has modern taxonomists possibly changing the suborders of classifying the world’s different bats. The big brown bat eptesicus fuscus, for example, is nocturnal but will roost many different places throughout the day, which is uncommon for bats.
They eat all kinds of insects at night but prefer beetles and are important predators to farmers, eating and destroying agricultural pests. The average life expectancy of the big brown bat is a bit over six years.
There are 28 species of bats that spend time in Arizona, and they all belong to the microchiroptera suborder except for two. Most are insectivores with their colonies consuming thousands of flying insects every summer night. But two of Arizona bat species are consumers of nectar and pollen, making them pollinators as well. One of them is the Mexican long-tongued bat choeronycteris Mexicana, and the other, the lesser long-nosed bat, leptonycteris yerbabuenae. They’re both commonly known to drink out of and drain hummingbird feeders.
The other 26 species of bats found in Arizona consume mainly insects for their diet. Entomologists estimate that a large colony of bats can eat a whopping 1 million pounds of insects per night. Even though a very small number of animals in Arizona carry rabies, bats are the No. 1 carrier over skunks and raccoons.
While bats can be a possible threat to human health, they too have a viral enemy — the white-nose syndrome. It is named after a white fungus that develops on the muzzle and the wings of the bat. It has now spread to over 37 U.S. states and even to Canadian provinces. In less than 10 years, 90% of northern long-eared, and the tri-colored bat populations have died because of the syndrome.
There has been an international conservation effort between U.S. and Mexico for the lesser long-nosed bat. For decades, they have been working together to solve the declining numbers. In 1988, it was estimated to be fewer than 1,000 bats at the 14 known roosting locations, but now scientists say there are over 200,000 bats found roosting in the Southwest. Sadly, there are about 12 U.S. species that are endangered, including the little and big brown bat. Moreover, the popular natural predators to the bat are owls, hawks and snakes.
There are some very interesting facts about the winged mammal though. As bears are known to hibernate in the winter, in the scientific world, bats are also commonly known to sleep for long periods. But not all bats spend their winter in caves or castles of Transylvania. They enjoy traveling to the warmer climates just like humans do. Furthermore, bats are far from being dirty, and they spend a lot of time grooming themselves, which helps control parasites.
Bats also have belly buttons, and the mother bat feeds her pup with breast milk, and she births only one baby at a time. Twin offspring are possible but rare. Like bees, bats are crucial pollinators that help over 300 species of fruit, and around 80 medicinal plants survive. For example, the cacao plant would not exist, and therefore there would be no chocolate bars and no candy handed out every Oct. 31.
Another iconic plant that depends on the bat for survival is the beloved saguaro cactus known to Arizona especially. As the cactus produces fruit, the megachiroptera bats will start to eat the fruits, and in turn help spread the saguaro seeds across the desert.
Count Dracula and the bat from Romania can’t take all the folklore credit, of course, as several North American Native tribes also have ancient myths of the creepy creature. In a Cherokee fable, an eagle, a hawk and other birds fashioned the first bat and the first flying squirrel from two mouselike creatures. Besides Shakespeare writing about bats being ingredients for witch’s stew, there are other superstitions known throughout the world. If a bat got into a house it was a sign someone was about to die, or a bat tangled in a person’s hair would lead to eternal damnation, and even a bat eerily arriving on a doorstep on Halloween night meant that house became haunted.
Having said that, we should have nothing to worry about living in the White Mountains and the colder parts of Arizona. That is until next spring, and superstitious folklore aside, some bats will come out of hibernation and some will travel back here next year to enjoy the beautiful summer nights along the Mogollon Rim.
