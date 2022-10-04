This is the month for scary decorations, but one Halloween live creature you will not see until next spring is the little brown bat.

Although this tiny creature is mainly known for being in vampire movies, and is seen flying around lampposts in July, it disappears when autumn arrives. Like some of the White Mountains’ summer residents, for some bats October is the time to head south to the warmer temperatures of the Sonoran Desert. The little and big brown bats, however, will not travel; instead, they will hibernate in mines and caves to survive the winter months at the higher elevations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.