One of the biggest problems we seem to face as we age, is that feeling of depression and loneliness. Many times, family members grow apart, relatives move away to different parts of the country for employment purposes, and many other such factors that affect us deeply. Though most of the time, we can’t do anything to change those situations to our liking, we can instead change the way we personally feel about things. We can take active steps to avoid those feelings of depression and get our lives back on track to an active and functional lifestyle.
One of the best ways to do just that, is to get yourself on a regular and enjoyable exercise routine. Exercising produces endorphins that make us feel energized and more joyous in our everyday endeavors. Countless groups are out there that you could join in with for fun activities such as swimming, walking, and many class settings that not only help get you that ever so needed weekly exercise, but also get you out of the house visiting with like-minded people you can meet with on a regular basis.
Another way is to find a professional fitness trainer that you meet with two or three times a week, depending on your individual needs. This gives you the accountability we all need to make those appointments at set times that we know we must be there for, and gives you someone you can talk to while you get that important exercise session in. It has been said before that a personal trainer can be a cheaper form of therapy in a way, for not only the body, but for a healthy mindset as well. Kind of like what we may have heard about your local bartender or barber in the past.
Your trainer can be someone you see on a regular basis, to help you talk about and maybe even help resolve many life issues you may be facing. In fact, many personal trainers are also moving into the area of life coaching or life counseling services in addition to their fitness certifications. So, it may behoove you to seek out someone such as this that is highly qualified and knowledgeable in what they do.
So, as you can see, there are many ways as mentioned above to beat that detrimental feeling of depression that we can sometimes face as we age. So, lets seek out these methods, and live that healthier and happier lifestyle we all desire. And as always, consult your physician and/or mental health practitioner prior to starting any new program as mentioned above.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
