SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — “Behind the Tape” was the first podcast produced by Snowflake/Taylor police chief Robert Martin.
He said, “If I get 50 people listening to my podcast every week, that’s 50 people who I don’t have contact with on a daily basis. When I was a lieutenant, I would do Facebook videos and kind of get some information out to our communities. I had a little bit more time on my hands then to be able to do those videos.”
Martin explained that a podcast is a much easier platform to get information out to the community.
“It’s something that people don’t have to sit and watch, they can put their headphones in while they’re at home or they can put it on their car stereos while they’re driving,” said Martin.
The first podcast episode titled “Behind the Tape,” was posted on May 31 on www.facebook.com/SnowflakeTaylorPoliceDepartment. The podcast can also be heard on Spotify and iHeart radio. Additional apps to listen are forthcoming, once approved.
Martin said, “I introduce the podcast and give you a little background on myself and what I hope to achieve with the podcast. I’m looking forward to your input and questions.”
Episode No. 2 posted on June 7. In that segment the chief talked about the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program’s process and what that award does for the department, as well as for the towns of Snowflake and Taylor.
Martin also discussed the state accreditation process and what it took for the department to become accredited for the first time in the department’s history.
The mission of ALEAP is to ensure compliance with established standards and a clear statement of professional objectives, which represent current and professional industry-best-practices in the safe, effective, efficient and non-discriminatory delivery of law enforcement services in the state of Arizona.
To learn more, visit www.azleap.org.
When asked if other law enforcement agencies are doing podcasts, Martin explained that he has done a little research, but hasn’t seen any law enforcement-related ones that come from a police department about police department activities or community events.
He said “usually, what I’ve seen on different podcasts is either current police officers or ex-police officers or detectives talking about national cases or cases they’ve worked on that are no longer being investigated, or closed out. It’s kind of like an investigative podcast versus an informative podcast. Like I said, if I can get a hold of 50 people every week, that’s 50 more people than I can get a hold of. I’m not going to try and go out and give people information while I’m doing a traffic stop.”
When asked about what topics will be covered, Martin said “ultimately, what I’d like to turn this into is just covering different topics. What I want this to be is a question-and-answer kind of platform — like how does the court system work? That’s one of the topics that we’ll discuss in the future, how the court system works in regards to once a case gets sent up to the prosecutor’s office, the steps of that case moving through the process. Because a lot of times someone will get arrested and booked into jail and within a day or so they’re back out again. The victims call and say why didn’t you guys keep them in jail? They’re calling us.
“Law enforcement has zero ability to do anything about that. There’s not a lot we have control over once we’ve completed with our aspect of it. It’s completely beyond our control, that’s in the judicial system of our government. Once it leaves our hands, from the police department, we’re pretty much out of it until it goes to trial, if it ever does. So, a lot of people just don’t understand the process. I’m just trying to talk about those things that we see. We get calls from people who get frustrated with us. We are really trying to be a little bit more transparent and want to clear the air as to what law enforcement can and will actually do in those situations.”
Martin will be taking questions from the public through Facebook messenger or through messages on a particular podcast. “There was a comment right after we posted the notification that we were going to be doing podcasts. The recent Uvalde, Texas, school shooting prompted someone to request that the community should do something on school safety. So, it’s taken a little bit of time to actually get school officials and county people together to be able to do that, due to their schedules. We’ll probably make a part 2 to that episode, because there was a lot of information to talk about. The thing with podcasts is that people don’t have all the time in the world and attention spans aren’t what they used to be. Our brains have been trained to see information a lot quicker and receive information a lot quicker. So, we don’t want to have an hour-and-a-half long podcast to get 10 minutes worth of information out. This new program that we talked about will be an interesting one,” said Martin.
The ultimate goal of the podcasts and what the Snowflake/Taylor police department would like from the community is, “if you’ve got a question, just ask it, even if it’s something you think is very common, or very easy to answer. We’ll discuss it. This is for the community, this isn’t for law enforcement. This is for us to give the community the information they want, we just need to know what you want,” said Martin.
