Water rights
Lake Mead water levels behind the Hoover Dam in July 2022 show the effect of long-term drought on water levels there.

 Christopher Clark/Bureau of Reclamation (2022)

The Biden administration will send $585 million to water projects in 11 Western states, Interior Department officials said Wednesday.

The funding, provided in the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 83 projects in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, California, North Dakota and Washington. The law provided $8.3 billion for water infrastructure projects over five years.

