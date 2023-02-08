2023 State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

 Adam Schultz/White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address Tuesday – his first to a divided Congress – with an appeal to bipartisan priorities, but later criticized parts of the GOP agenda and got a sense of Republicans’ appetite for conflict during one combative stretch.

Biden opened the 72-minute speech with an olive branch to congressional Republicans, listing several items he’d worked with the party on over the past two years. He highlighted laws passed to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure, boost semiconductor manufacturing and make electoral reforms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.