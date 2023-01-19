Pronoun bill

Students hold up handmade posters as cars drive past the state Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022, during a student-led protest of recent anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the legislature.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror

After listening to nearly an hour of testimony from transgender constituents and advocates imploring them to reject a proposal that would restrict preferred pronoun use in schools, Republicans on the Senate Education panel voted to pass the bill on Wednesday. 

The measure, Senate Bill 1001, would bar teachers from using the pronouns or names that a student requests unless written parental permission is obtained first. It would also protect staff who have a “religious or moral conviction” against doing so from being forced to comply. 

