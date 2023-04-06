Firearms safety bill

An officer reloads his gun during a certification test at the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy.

 Tynin Fries/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — It's billed as a method of protecting parents from being charged with a crime if they forgot they were carrying a loaded weapon onto school grounds.

But a measure given preliminary House approval Wednesday would make it legal for any parent who has a child at a school to bring that firearm onto the campus and into the school itself if they possess a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.