Beyond Magenta cover
"Beyond Magenta" by Susan Kuklin details the formative events in the lives of six transgender teens, according to the the book's publisher, Candlewick Press. "Each honest discussion and disclosure, whether joyful or heartbreaking, is completely different from the other because of family dynamics, living situations, gender, and the transition these teens make in recognition of their true selves."

Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, acknowledged she has not actually seen the book.

 Candlewick Press

PHOENIX — State senators agreed to have the state Department of Education come up with a list of books that cannot be used in public schools.

Monday's 16-12 party-line vote came after Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, the sponsor of SB 1700, said school libraries in Arizona have copies of "Beyond Magenta," a book about transgender and nonbinary teens. What concerns her, she said, is there is "very explicit imagery of 6-year-old children giving oral sex."

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

