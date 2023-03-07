PHOENIX — State senators voted Monday to let voters across Arizona decide how Tucson residents get to elect members of their city council.

SCR 1027, approved on a party-line vote, seeks to put a provision into the state constitution that says there are only two methods by which councils can be elected: either on an at-large basis or on a district basis. More to the point, that second method could be used only if the voting is limited to those people who live in each individual district.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

