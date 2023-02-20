Train derails July 2020
Buy Now

Several BNSF Railway cars derailed in July 2020. This photo was taken by Winslow resident, Jim Buckley. The photo was taken with a telephoto lens so that he was able to remain a safe distance from the site.

 Photo by Jim Buckley, Winslow

PHOENIX — If you've been stuck for minutes or hours waiting to get across railroad tracks, Arizona lawmakers are moving to provide relief.

Legislation approved Friday by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure would limit the length of trains going through the state to 8,500 feet.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.